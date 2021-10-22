Odisha Congress Working Prez Majhi resigns, BJD offers him a berth

Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 (PTI) The ruling BJD Friday said it was willing to welcome Pradeep Majhi, working president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) who earlier in the day sent in his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

The move is seen as a major setback for the opposition Congress ahead of panchayat polls due in early 2022.

“The BJD will not hesitate to accept Majhi in the party if he wants to work for the people under leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik,” Odisha’s law minister Pratap Jena said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik, who seemed taken by surprise at the move said “he (Majhi) wants to 'be something' than to 'do something for people'." Majhi is the second among the three working president of the OPCC who resigned from the party. Earlier ahead of the 2019 general elections, another OPCC working president N K Das had quit the party and joined BJD. Now, Das is a Cabinet Minister in the Naveen Patnaik’s Council of Ministers.

"He (Majhi) probably thought that he might not be able to wield more power, so he left Congress. Yesterday he had clarified that he was going nowhere and today, he quit," Patnaik said.

Majhi, who met Rahul Gandhi barely three weeks ago in New Delhi and claimed that he would continue to be in the grand old party, in his letter said "with profound respect and obedience, I beg to state with extreme sorrow and pain that I have decided to resign from the primary membership." While quitting the party, Majhi a prominent tribal leader and former MP from Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency, has also served a body blow to the party by noting that he wanted to serve people while being in the Congress, but the grand old party "lacks enthusiasm".

Majhi also attempted to appease Soia Gandhi in the letter and said "the organisation of the party was extremely well managed by your dynamic leadership which gradually declined due to recalcitrant persons occupying pivotal posts at different levels, and now the party has almost lost its credibility which may take a long time to revive." Sources close to Majhi said that the former parliamentarian is likely to take up the offer from the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) along with supporters this month when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visits Nabarangpur.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Nabarangpur in 2009 though he lost the elections in 2014 and 2019 to BJD's Balabhadra Majhi and Ramesh Majhi respectively.

Pradeep Majhi has considerable influence among the tribals of Koraput, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts.

Majhi’s resignation has also irked his party colleagues in southern Odisha. Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said Majhi has “betrayed” the Congress which nurtured and gave him an identity.

“His resignation will have no bearing on the Congress party in Koraput or any other districts in the southern region,” Bahinipati claimed. PTI AAM JRC JRC

