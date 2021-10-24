Odisha: Ex-Congress Leader Pradeep Majhi To Join CM Naveen Patnaik's BJD

On Sunday, Former Odisha Congress MP Pradeep Majhi, who had recently announced his resignation from the party, declared that he will join the ruling BJD party along with his supporters.

Sources mentioned that the former Nabarangpur MP had decided to make the switch, intending to work more for the people of backward districts of South Odisha. Majhi, who had lost the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 as a Congress candidate, is likely to join Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's party on October 28.

Majhi says Congress has left ''no scope'' for working for the people

Pradeep Majhi, on Friday, had resigned from Congress. The Congress leader confirmed his resignation through a letter written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. In the letter, Majhi claimed that the party has now lost credibility, which led to his decision to quit.

While interacting with the media, Majhi said, ''Along with my supporters, I will join the BJD led by CM Naveen Patnaik. He has a vision for the all-round development of the Koraput region."

The tribal leader, who was the working president of the state unit before he quit the party on October 22, said that the Congress' support base has ''deteriorated significantly'', and that it will not come to power in Odisha in the near future.

He further attested that the grand old party had left no scope for the development of the working class. It is pertinent to note here that Majhi became the third leader to have left the Congress in recent times. The party's former Laxmipur MLA Kailash Kulesika and its ex-legislator from Kotpad, Chandrasekhar Majhi, had also recently switched to the BJD.

Majhi expressed gratitude to the Congress

Expressing his gratitude towards the party for providing him with opportunities to serve the people, Pradeep Majhi said that he decided to leave the party as it was now falling short of his desire to help.

According to ANI, in the letter written to the party president, Majhi said, "I have a great desire to serve my people at whatever position I am which is now lacking in the Congress party. As such I am painfully quieting the party for which I may kindly be excused. I shall however perform my duties as per your ideology and serve the people with utmost satisfaction."

Majhi had also hinted at joining a regional outfit and said that there is a greater scope of serving people from a regional party due to its wider base in the state.

