Odisha govt modified COVID-19 restriction order for BJD’s function: BJP

Bhubaneswar, Dec 25 (PTI) Opposition BJP on Saturday accused the Odisha government of modifying its order of restriction on Christmas and New Year celebrations due to Omicron cases, to accommodate the ruling Biju Janata Dal’s Foundation Day celebrations on December 26.

The BJP in a statement claimed that the order issued by the Odisha government on Friday restricting all activities involving people due to Omicron threat, was originally to be implemented from December 25 till January 2. However, hours after the order was issued, the state government modified the order saying that the restriction will be imposed only on December 25 and from December 31 till January 2.

Thereby, the restrictions will not apply to December 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

BJP state general secretary Golak Mohapatra alleged that the government changed its order and did not keep December 26 under the purview of the restriction just to facilitate the BJD to organize rallies and gatherings.

The BJP also claimed that the ruling party does not want that the party’s foundation day celebration to be less grand at a time when the state is preparing for the panchayat and urban polls.

No government officials were available for comment.

Despite restrictions imposed by the government, the BJP however, observed the 'Susasan Diwas” (good governance day) marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee in the state. PTI AAM RG RG

