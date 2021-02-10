Odisha Govt To Move Centre, Demanding Implementation Of Swaminathan Recommendations On MSP

Taking into account the ongoing farmers protest against Centre's 3 contentious farm laws, the Odisha government in an attempt to double the farmers' income has decided to move the Union Government demanding implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee recommendations regarding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops.

Odisha government said, "All government policies and programmes including new Agriculture policy 2020 "SAMRUDHI" are aimed at achieving rapid agricultural growth through improved profitability, inclusivity and sustainability."

Odisha govt to move to Centre

While stating that the state government consider that MSP is an important tool for income generation of the farmers, CM Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government said that the income of farmers needs to keep pace with the growth of income in other sectors and rise in the costs of cultivation. The government further said, "MSP of any agriculture product has to be fixed in a holistic manner to make farming operations profitable and to safeguard the farmers against all type of risks."

MS Swaminathan chaired National Commission on farmers had recommended that MSP should be at least 50 per cent more than the weighted average cost of production. Earlier in 2017 and 2018, the Odisha Legislative Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution in this regard.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

