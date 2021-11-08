Odisha: Massive Protest In Bhubaneswar Over Murder Of Teacher Amid CM's Visit To Kalahandi

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited Bhawanipatna on Monday to inaugurate the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart cards as the opposition called for a boycott along with multiple protests in the state capital. The BJP staged a protest to show their unrest against the state government due to their inaction in the Mamata Meher murder case. She was a school teacher in Kalahandi and had been missing since October 8, 2021. The family claimed that the police did not entertain the initial missing complaint as her body was eventually found in the stadium of a private school in Kalahandi.

Dilip Mohanty, the BJP spokesperson said while attending the protest, “The entire media has been showing the name Mamata Meher over and over again, we have been demanding action against the perpetrators but the Chief Minister is unwilling to take the matter seriously. It's been exactly a month since she went missing, the Chief Minister has still not uttered a single word. Today, he himself is visiting Kalahandi, the district of the murdered woman. What is the message he’s trying to give? Why is he so arrogant and insensitive? The people of the state, the women of the state are all concerned by the current situation. The CM has not answered the questions while the state continues to burn.”

“Over 1 lakh women tortured under BJD’s insensitive regime”

Earlier on Saturday, Odisha’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan slammed the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over their inaction in the murder case of the school teacher Mamita Meher. Harichandan claimed that the state government is behaving like 'Dhritarashtra' and it looks like they are hiding criminals. While speaking to the news agency ANI, Harichandan said, "Odisha government is sitting like Dhritarashtra and shielding criminals". He further said that over 1 lakh women have been tortured in the state during the reign of Naveen Patnaik as the Chief Minister and called his regime “insensitive.” He also said that the BJP would protest until state minister Dibya Shankar Mishra is fired and a CBI investigation into the case.

