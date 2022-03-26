Odisha Municipal Elections Results: BJD Leads In 72 Seats, BJP A Distant Second With 17

Two days after the vital Odisha municipal elections were held, the counting of votes commenced on Saturday morning amid tight security across the state. According to early trends, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal is leading in 72 seats for the Mayor's race. Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP is leading in 17 seats while the Congress is in six.

Elections to 106 civic bodies and three municipal corporations in Odisha were held on Thursday, in which 65% of voters exercised their franchise. As many as 6,411 candidates contested the elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Odisha.

The polling was by and large peaceful barring some sporadic incidents of violence in isolated places, SEC A P Padhi told reporters adding that the voting percentage may go up after final reports come in.

This election marks the first time the people of Odisha will directly elect their mayors and chairpersons, after the amendment of laws. The polls to the 109 urban local bodies have already been delayed by three years.

Odisha Municipal Elections Result 2022: Where parties stand

Chairpersons:

BJD - 72

BJP - 17

Congress - 7

Councillors:

BJD - 721

BJP - 164

Congress - 97

Security upped in Odisha

The state police have deployed 195 platoons of the police force for the smooth conduct of the election while 20 platoons of the have been deployed for the election to the Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

In each counting centre CCTV camera, and videography arrangements have been made. In addition, strict security measures have been made by the police inside and outside the counting centre. Each table will have a counting supervisor and an assistant, officials said. The postal vote will be counted before the EVM counting begins.

Image: PTI