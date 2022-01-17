Odisha: Nagma Morarji Slams Naveen Patnaik-govt Over Alleged Police Assault On Tribals

Days after the alleged assault by Odisha police personnel on protesting farmers and tribals in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, actress and politician Nagma Morarji has condemned the brutal behaviour of the local police. Further calling out Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the assault on the protesting people, she said that such an incident should not be happening in the state.

Condemn this behaviour of the #Odisha Govt police @Naveen_Odisha ji this shud not be happening https://t.co/X8gfEYMOZE — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) January 16, 2022

The Congress leader's statements came after a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Tribal Army showed the horrendous attack on the tribal villagers and farmers protesting against the construction of a steel plant that is yet to receive environmental clearance. Sharing the video, Nagma wrote, "This is extremely shocking and shameful for Naveen Patnaik's government. Horrendous attack by the Odisha police on innocent tribal villagers and farmers who were only protesting against steel plant that was yet to receive environment clearance. #Justice_For_Dhinkia."

During the attack, reportedly more than 500 people were assembled and were carrying out protests in the area when the police had to intervene for dispersing the crowd. While several villagers including women have received serious injuries, the police have also claimed that the villagers started misbehaving and assaulting to which the force retaliated.

As per the reports, the matter regarding the proposed JSW project escalated when the police started removing betel vine plantations in the district after which the villagers started confronting the police for protecting their crops. However, the police started charging batons to dispose of the agitating villagers. Speaking on the same, the villagers also said that the demolition drive was carried out without their consultation and was unreasonable.

Protests continue to rise over proposed JSW plant site in Jagatsinghpur district

The proposed JSW plant site has been surfacing since December 2021 when a group of people in Odisha Jagatsinghpur district confronted the police and also dug a trench around the village besides erecting bamboo barricades. This came after the administration established a boundary of a newly created village, Mahala, which is close to the plant site.

The village which was created over some portion of the Dhinkia village led to more agitation. The Dhinkia village has remained the epicenter of the movement against the setting up of a factory by South Korea's Posco. However, the land was later allotted to JSW which raised concerns among villagers regarding Dhinkia's bifurcation.

Image: ANI/Twitter/@SurajThakurINC