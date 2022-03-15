Odisha rural polls: BJD infighting reaches gunpoint in Kendrapara

Kendrapara, Mar 15 (PTI) A BJD legislator and a newly-elected panchayat samiti chairperson was allegedly attacked by the defeated candidate’s sons on Tuesday as the factional feud in the party boiled over in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

The incident occurred at Alapua village in the afternoon when Pattamundai panchayat samiti chairperson Pradumanya Samantray and Rajanagar MLA Dhruba Sahoo were returning from a temple in a car.

Jyotiprakash Mallick and Srutiranjan Mallick, sons of Anapurna Mallick, along with some miscreants abused and scuffled with the two leaders. They allegedly also snatched away a gold chain from Samantray and threatened to kill the chairperson with a pistol, according to the FIR.

Samamntray and his supporters staged a sit-in in front of a police outpost at Chaudakulat following the face-off, demanding immediate arrest of the attackers.

Some BJD leaders and MLAs of the district were supporting Samamntray’s candidature, while others supported Mallick for the post, a party worker said.

Pattamundai police station inspector Tapan Rout said a special team had been formed and all suspects would be arrested soon.

Security has been tightened in the area, Rout added.

BJD district president Utkal Keshari Parida condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the culprits. PTI CORR HMB JRC JRC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)