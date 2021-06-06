Odisha Slips 4 Places, Receives Zero In Niti Aayog SDG Report 2021; Ruling BJD Cries Foul

After Odisha received a 'zero' in the 'Ease of Doing Business' section of the Niti Aayog SDG report, the ruling BJD lashed out at the body alleging that several local and state schemes had been overlooked. BJD Rajya Sabha member Amar Patnaik on Saturday alleged that the report had been formulated based on the Centre's schemes stating that several state schemes such as the Mamata and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana had been praised at an international level, but not taken into account during the assessment.

Odisha receives 'zero' in Ease of Doing Business

When it came to receiving zero in ease of doing business, the senior leader revealed that even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha had received investment proposals worth over Rs 1.25 lakh crore since February 2020. He questioned how the state could be given a zero, as compared to the 92.08% marks that it received last year when it had attracted more investment than even Maharashtra this year.

Amar Patnaik also raised questions on the drop of internet connectivity ratings in the state, questioning how this was possible. From 123 marks in 2019, Odisha has fallen sharply to 44. Additionally, questions on marks under Odisha's efforts in fighting anaemia in women, adolescents and children were also raised by the Naveen Patnaik-led party which cited the 'Mission for Making India Anaemia Free' report where they had received the second rank across the country.

Lashing out at the BJP, the party has alleged that the former was engaging in 'politics through the Niti Aayog Report. The leader has demanded that there be a proper discussion of the Niti Aayog report to further development in the state.

NITI Aayog on June 3 launched the third edition of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index and Dashboard 2020-21 where Kerala managed to retain the top spot. With a score of 74, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu tied for second place. At the bottom of the government think tank's SDG India Index was BJP-JDU ruled Bihar. Jharkhand and Assam are also cited as some of the worst-performing states based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Index.