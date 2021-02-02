'Officers From Backward Castes Spoiling state': TRS MLA Unleashes discriminatory Spiel

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLA Challa Dharma Reddy on Sunday made a shocking casteist derogatory remark saying that officers belonging from backward castes has spoiled the state. While addressing a meeting in Warangal, Reddy said that economically backward and poor people in 'top castes' are facing injustice as they couldn't secure a job.

"The poor and economically backward people in top castes are facing injustice as they are also poor people compared to other castes. Even after achieving 99 marks they couldn’t secure a job and people like that are present in this meeting", the MLA said.

Reddy stated that all the government officers belonging to backward castes have spoiled the state and due to this there is anger among the upper caste people.

"In our constituency, today for example, an officer (from backward caste) was brought to me saying that he was an excellent officer. As the officer didn't know a single word, I asked why the officer was brought to me and they said that this officer will sign wherever you want but if a good officer comes he might object. Today if we visit any government offices we can find such officers. Because of them, today the state is spoiled. This is not only controversy but a matter of anger among the top castes".

TRS MLA further requested the caste-based unions to think with open hearts and he is ready to apologise if anyone gets hurt by his statement.

"I request the caste-based unions and others to think with open hearts. I spoke only to implement EWS that too I didn’t say to reduce any percentage from any reservation caste. If anyone thinks that my statement was wrong and if they are hurt, I would like to take my words back and apologise".

AICC Demands TRS MLA's resignation

After TRS MLA Dharma Reddy's controversial remark, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Monday demanded CM K. Chandrashekar Rao suspend him or seek his resignation.

(With ANI Inputs)