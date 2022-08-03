Old J&K Flag In Mufti's Twitter Display Sparks Row; BJP Says 'it Won't Change History'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came down heavily on PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday after she changed her Twitter display showing the tricolour with the old flag of Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti's new display picture shows her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the national flag and the now-derecognised flag of J&K.

The photograph was taken at a rally addressed by PM Modi during his Kashmir visit in November 2015 when Mufti Sayeed was chief minister of the erstwhile state. Mehbooba Mufti said the flag of J&K might have been “snatched”, but it cannot be erased from the collective conscience of the people.

Changed my dp since a flag is a matter of joy & pride.For us our state flag was irreversibly linked to the Indian flag. It was snatched thus breaking away the link. You may have robbed us of our flag but cant erase it from our collective conscience. pic.twitter.com/HZxQROn3fK — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 3, 2022

The move did not go down well with the BJP, which accused Mufti of insulting the national flag.

'Putting J&K flag on Twitter display won't change history'

Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar said, "This is an unacceptable statement. Mehbooba Mufti has always insulted the national flag and faced consequences. She should know that many people have sacrificed their lives for the flag, including people from J&K. Their sacrifices should not go in vain."

Meanwhile, former J&K Deputy CM and BJP leader Nirmal Singh said that changing the photo will not change history.

"Putting the photo of the Jammu and Kashmir flag on your Twitter display clearly shows your desperation. Don’t take a stand that will promote separatism and terrorism. It would benefit everyone if you understand that what has happened will not be reversed," Singh said.

Mehbooba Mufti changed her Twitter display days after PM Modi in his Mann ki Baat radio address, encouraged people to put ‘tiranga’ as their profile picture on social media as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which is being observed from August 2 and 15.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister also changed his profile picture on Twitter, participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

(With inputs from agency)