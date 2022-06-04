Old Sangh Tactic: Owaisi On Mohan Bhagwat's 'why Look For Shivling In Every Mosque' Remark

Alleging that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) participated in the demolition of Babri Masjid by going against the Supreme Court and later defended the action by stating it was necessary for "historic reasons," AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday questioned if the RSS would do the same on the Gyanavapi issue.

Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech on Thursday, wherein he stated that the "Gyanvapi dispute involves issues of faith and the court's decision on it should be accepted by all," the Hyderabad MP, in a series of tweets, said, "RSS has perfected political doublespeak. Even during Babri agitation, some had said we will follow Supreme Court's orders while others said this is a matter of faith and court cannot decide."

4. It’s an old Sangh tactic to disown things when they’re unpopular while owning them later on (anyone remember Godse & his “friend” Savarkar?)



5. Even during Babri agitation; some’d say we’ll follow SC’s orders while others said this is a matter of astha & court cannot decide pic.twitter.com/YtNSd8QNBY — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 3, 2022

"Mohan (Bhagwat) now says they will respect the court. Was there not an assurance given to SC that Babri will be protected? Yet, a mob of thousands demolished it. (LK) Advani calls it his saddest day but (Devendra) Fadnavis, (Uddhav) Thackeray, etc fight to take credit. They have no respect for courts," said Owaisi.

He further claimed that before VHP was constituted, Ayodhya was not even on the RSS agenda.

3. Before VHP was formed, Ayodhya wasn’t even on the Sangh’s agenda. It was only in 1989 with BJP’s Palanpur resolution that Ayodhya became part of the agenda.RSS has perfected political doublespeak. All of the jokers raising Kashi, Mathura, Qutub, etc have direct link to Sangh — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 3, 2022

PM Modi should clear stand on 1991 law: Owaisi

The AIMIM chief also said that Mohan Bhagwat or BJP President JP Nadda have no constitutional authority to give an “assurance” on the Gyanvapi issue. He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi give a clear message that he stands by the 1991 law. "He has taken an oath to the Constitution. If he stands by it, all these Hindutva upstarts would have to stop," Owaisi said.

He also rubbished "forcible conversion" as a lie and said Bhagwat cannot accept the fact that people born in modern India are Indian citizens.

12. Forcible conversion was a lie. The problem is that Bhagwat and his ilk cannot accept that people born in MODERN INDIA are Indian citizens. It is irrelevant where their forefathers came from, or who they were, or what they did — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 3, 2022

"If these things are allowed to fester, we'll be allowing mobs to get emboldened Mohan keeps saying that Islam came with invaders. In fact, it came via traders, scholars, and saints, much before the first Muslim invaders came to India," Owaisi tweeted.

'Why look for Shivling in every Masjid?' asks Bhagwat

On Thursday, while addressing an event in Nagpur, RSS chief Bhagwat had said there was no need to find a 'Shivling' in every mosque and start a new dispute every day. His remarks came amid a string of controversies over Hindu groups' claim that temples were present in olden times at the places where mosques stand today.

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi had ordered a videography survey of the Gyanvapi complex, following a plea by five Hindu women seeking permission to worship Hindu deities whose idols are installed on the outer wall of the mosque. The Hindu litigants claimed that a 'Shivling' was found in the complex during the court-mandated survey of the premises last month.

However, the Muslim side has maintained that the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the 'wazoo khana', where the devotees carry out ablutions before offering namaz. The case is listed for next round of hearing on July 4.

