Old Video Of Stalin Embarrasses DMK, Contradicts His Defence Of Minister Senthil Balaji

In a big embarrassment for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), an old video has surfaced, capturing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accusing his own minister, Senthil Balaji, of corruption. This revelation comes at a time when Stalin has been vehemently criticizing the BJP-led Centre following Balaji's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

On Thursday, CM Stalin denounced the action against Senthil Balaji as a "political vendetta" and launched scathing remarks against the Centre, suggesting that those who pose no electoral challenge are targeted through central agencies. However, a video shared by the Tamil Nadu BJP chief, K Annamalai, shows Stalin lambasting Balaji, who was a Cabinet Minister in the previous AIADMK government, for corruption. Balaji later joined the DMK in 2018.

Old video exposes Stalin's accusations of corruption against Balaji

In the video, Stalin can be heard referring to Balaji's tenure in the Cabinet despite numerous reshuffles and senior members being replaced. "There is a Minister from this Karur district Senthil Balaji. Though the Cabinet was reshuffled 15 times and senior members were changed, Senthil Balaji remained in the Cabinet even though he was a junior Minister," Stalin heard saying in a video.

He further mentioned that Balaji was considered a potential Chief Minister candidate during the AIADMK government's troubled times, highlighting the influence he wielded. "I have heard that he was one of the CM probable candidates. This is the influence that he wields," he said in the video. In the video, he accuses Balaji and his brother of controlling the Karur district through corrupt practices. "Senthil Balaji and his brother are controlling the Karur district by corruption, land grabbing and looting. Everyone knows about him," Stalin said.

A gentle reminder to Thiru @mkstalin on what he spoke a few years back about the #CashForJobScam tainted Thiru Senthil Balaji.



Are you going to refute this, Thiru @mkstalin?



Why are you playing victim card today? https://t.co/ybFUtqrFov pic.twitter.com/c1YeCyhvFn — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 14, 2023

BJP shares 'gentle reminder'

Taking a dig at the CM, Annamalai who shared this video on Twitter, said, "A gentle reminder to MK Stalin on what he spoke a few years back about the cash for job scam-tainted Senthil Balaji. Are you going to refute this, MK Stalin? Why are you playing the victim card today?"

Notably, the emergence of this old video raises questions about the DMK's position, especially considering the party's strong condemnation of the central agency's actions against Balaji. It also presents a contradiction in Stalin's earlier stance on Balaji's alleged involvement in corruption. As political dynamics continue to evolve, this revelation adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing political tussle between the DMK and the BJP.