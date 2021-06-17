'Old Vs New' Tussle Emerges Anew In Maharashtra Congress Unit; Sonia Gandhi Approached

Amid feud between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, there has emerged very evident infighting between the Congress party. Bandra MLA Zeeshan Siddique on Thursday wrote a letter to the high command of the party- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi informing them as to how Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Bhai Jagtap has been obstructing his work in the constituency and encouraging leaders, who were suspended for working against him in the 2019 elections.

'I have not seen Zeeshan work': Bhai Jagtap

As per reports, in the letter, Zeeshan has mentioned that he was elected as the president of the Mumbai youth wing last December, but till date, his election hasn’t been announced officially while the leader he had defeated in the youth elections has been promoted in the MRCC, given an important post, and encouraged to work against the sitting MLA in Bandra East.

He has also pointed out that the party had suspended 12 leaders in Bandra East for anti-party activities in the 2019 Assembly elections, who were later reinstated and promoted in the MRCC by president Bhai Jagtap.

Soon after reports of him writing a letter to Gandhi's surfaced, Bhai Jagtap came forward to respond and one by one refute all his complaints. "I have spent 40 years in politics and that too only in the Congress party. Zeeshan is young and 27 years old. I have never worked against anyone's interest in the party ever since I took over as the party's Mumbai president. However, we are a democratic party and everyone in the party has a right to express their views and reach out to Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji," Bhai Jagatap said.

Soon after, Zeeshan also came forward and condemn Bhai Jagatap's address to the media. Accepting that he wrote to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, he asserted that it was an 'internal matter', which the MRCC president should have avoided addressing in the media. "It's unfortunate if he has learned yet," he said pointing out that there are some things that are expected of him, considering that he is a senior leader.

This is party's internal matter & I have written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. If Bhai Jagtap is a senior leader, he shouldn’t have addressed media as it is party’s internal matter. It’s unfortunate if he hasn’t learned it yet: Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui pic.twitter.com/tJXwASgJHv — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2021

Zeeshan had been holding grievances against Bhai Jagatap for a while now, but on Thursday when he was not invited to an event arranged by Youth Congress, which saw in attendance all the party leaders, the Bandra MLA got miffed and decided to take the matter to the high command.

(Credit-PTI/ANI)