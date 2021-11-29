As the Winter Session of Parliament is all set to commence from today, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla hoped for active cooperation of all the parties. Taking his thoughts of Koo, the Lok Sabha speaker also wished for members to maintain proceedings with discipline. 'With our collective efforts, we will enhance the dignity of the House,' wrote Om Birla.
Om Birla on Winter Session of Parliament:
"#WinterSession of Lok Sabha is starting from today. It is hoped that during the session there will be active cooperation of all the parties, the House will run smoothly and systematically. Honorable members will play their part in the proceedings with discipline and decency. With our collective efforts, we will enhance the dignity of the House," wrote Om Birla in Hindi.
He further wrote that there are several subjects related to national interests that need serious discussion and dialogue in the House.
"There are many such subjects before the country on which there is a need for serious discussion and dialogue in the House. The people of the country also expect the same from us. During #WinterSession every effort will be made that adequate time and opportunities are available to every member to express the hopes and expectations of the public through the House," added the Lok Sabha speaker.
Winter Session 2021: Centre to table 26 bills including repeal of farm laws
- The key bill that have been listed for consideration and passage in this session includes:
- Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021
- Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021
Other bills to be tabled are :
- The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019
- The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants, and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021
- The Cantonment Bill, 2021
- Inter-Services Organizations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2021
- The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021
- The Emigration Bill, 2021
- The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- The Indian Maritime Fisheries Bill, 2021
- The National Dental Commission Bill, 2021
- The National Nursing Midwifery Commission Bill, 2021
- The Metro Rail (Construction, Operation and Maintenance) Bill, 2021
- The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021
- The National Transport University Bill, 2021
- The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021
- The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021
- The Mediation Bill, 2021