As the Winter Session of Parliament is all set to commence from today, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla hoped for active cooperation of all the parties. Taking his thoughts of Koo, the Lok Sabha speaker also wished for members to maintain proceedings with discipline. 'With our collective efforts, we will enhance the dignity of the House,' wrote Om Birla.

Om Birla on Winter Session of Parliament:

"#WinterSession of Lok Sabha is starting from today. It is hoped that during the session there will be active cooperation of all the parties, the House will run smoothly and systematically. Honorable members will play their part in the proceedings with discipline and decency. With our collective efforts, we will enhance the dignity of the House," wrote Om Birla in Hindi.

He further wrote that there are several subjects related to national interests that need serious discussion and dialogue in the House.

"There are many such subjects before the country on which there is a need for serious discussion and dialogue in the House. The people of the country also expect the same from us. During #WinterSession every effort will be made that adequate time and opportunities are available to every member to express the hopes and expectations of the public through the House," added the Lok Sabha speaker.

Winter Session 2021: Centre to table 26 bills including repeal of farm laws

The key bill that have been listed for consideration and passage in this session includes:

Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021

Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021

Other bills to be tabled are :