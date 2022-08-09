Om Birla Calls On Outgoing VP Naidu & New VP-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar At His Residence

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla called upon outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his successor, Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence in the national capital on Tuesday and further greeted them in the presence of their family members.

Sharing pictures from the meeting, the Lok Sabha Speaker took to Twitter and wrote, "Greeted the Hon'ble Vice President Shri M Venkaiah Naidu Ji and the newly elected Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji at my residence in New Delhi".

In the shared pictures, Birla can be seen bestowing floral garlands and 'ang vastram' (stole) to both the leaders and further was seen engaging in a conversation with them. The family members of Venkaiah Naidu and Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present at the Lok Sabha Speaker's residence.

Jagdeep Dhankhar to take oath as the 14th Vice President of India

NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar, who earlier held the portfolio of the West Bengal Governor was recently elected as the 14th Vice President of India after he defeated Opposition candidate and Congress leader, Margaret Alva with a huge margin.

He will take oath on August 11, Thursday, a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu comes to an end. Notably, the Vice President is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on Monday, the Rajya Sabha bade farewell to the ongoing Vice President where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Naidu for his "witty one-liners" and "highly productive" term. Later, while attending a farewell event organised by Rajya Sabha Secretariat at Parliament House, Naidu said,

"As I complete my tenure in the next few days, I look back at the last five years with a great deal of satisfaction. These have been some of the most eventful, enlightening and energizing years of my life."

VP and VP-elect meet ahead of the swearing-in ceremony

On Sunday, both Dhankhar, as well as Naidu, met at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas. Dhankhar along with his wife was welcomed by the Vice President and his wife Usha Naidu. During this while, Naidu gifted a stole to his successor and also spoke for around 30 minutes before giving him a tour of the residence and the secretariat.

Dhankhar was also introduced to the secretariat staff. Later, Naidu congratulated Dhankar on being elected as the 14th Vice President and further conveyed his best wishes for a successful tenure.

