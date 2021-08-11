Om Birla 'pained' To See Disruptions In Monsoon Session As Parl Records 22% Productivity

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla concluded the Monsoon Session of the parliament on Wednesday. Briefing the media about the functioning of the lower house, the speaker revealed that Lok Sabha ran for only 74 hrs, 46 minutes in the session which recorded a productivity of 22%. A total of 20 Bills were passed, and Om Birla thanked the Prime Minister and MPs who helped in the functioning of the parliament.

"House functioned for only 74 hrs & 46 minutes. The total productivity was 22%. A total of 20 Bills were passed, including the OBC Bill which was passed with the unanimous consent of all parties. I thank the Prime Minister and all those MPs who gave their contribution to the parliament session. We had some positive contributions in the parliament. I appeal that in the future our proceedings go on positively, this is what the nation also expects from us," said Om Birla.

I am hurt by the fact that the proceedings of the House did not take place as per expectations in this Session. I always make an effort to see that maximum Business takes place in the House & discussions are held over issues related to the public: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pic.twitter.com/vTkJZmEdAO — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

'Sloganeering not a part of Parliament's traditions': Om Birla

The Lok Sabha speaker addressed the constant disruptions by the Opposition which led to the fall in the productivity of the Monsoon session saying that the citizens expected parliament to function as a temple of democracy. The speaker stated that while disagreements were common in parliament, they ought to be raised in a manner that does not hamper the traditions of the Parliament.

"Parliament is a temple of democracy, where we raise issues that concern the nation. In the 75 years of independence, we should have discussed the development and the scope of development for the future. It would have been better if we were able to do this. I have always appealed to the MPs to maintain the norm and the culture of a parliament. There have been disagreements but the parliament's dignity has never been breached in this way. Sloganeering and raising of banners are not a part of our Parliamentary traditions. You can raise the same issue from your seats. In the future, we will try to maintain these rules better," said the LS speaker.

He also hoped that a resolution would be achieved by the MPs through dialogue and discussion. "This is the truth that crores are spent for the proceedings. When this is halted, then the citizens are pained. I am pained as well. We will continue to try to put an end to such activities and resolve the differences in a positive and amicable manner," he added.