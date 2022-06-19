Om Birla Thanks PM For Cooperation During His Stint As Speaker; 'increased Public's Faith'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday, June 19, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all MPs for their cooperation during his successful three-year stint at the Parliament. Stressing that he has always strived to hold discussions on bills with the cooperation of all House members, Birla mentioned that the last three years of his tenure were historical in terms of productivity and discussions in Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Om Birla said, "The last three years were historical and discussions held in Parliament. I thank PM Modi and all MPs for their cooperation which has increased the public's faith in public representatives and Parliament."

Om Birla was elected the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha on June 19, 2019, following a motion for election moved by Prime Minister Modi. Today, June 19, Birla completed his three years of tenure as Lok Sabha Speaker.

Om Birla on discussions over various bills

Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic crisis management in the country, Om Birla said, "COVID was a big challenge for all of us. We followed maximum health protocol to ensure everyone's safety. By following all health protocols and cooperation of MPs and staff the Parliament could be run smoothly".

The Lok Sabha Speaker also asserted that the Parliamentary Standing Committees provide their suggestions on various bills, adding that discussions must be held in a time-bound manner.

Birla said, "Parliamentary Standing Committees give their suggestions on various bills and should hold discussions in a time-bound manner. During my ensure, I have always strived that discussions are held on bills with the cooperation of all members of the House".

(With ANI inputs)