Om Prakash Rajbhar Attacks BJP Over Uttarakhand CM; Offers Solution To Make Owaisi UP CM

AIMIM ally and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar vowed to teach the BJP a lesson in the upcoming 2022 UP Assembly elections and reiterated his promise to appoint 5 CMs and 20 Deputy CMs from different castes when the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha comes to power. Om Prakash Rajbhar, an ex-cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, parted ways with the BJP in 2019.

AIMIM ally Om Prakash Rajbhar slams BJP

Reacting to BJP electing Pushkar Singh Dhami as Uttarakhand's new CM on Saturday, Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that the saffron party had ridiculed the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha's '5 CMs formula' but had gone on to select the third CM in four months in the neighbouring state. The AIMIM ally claimed that the BJP had made fun of Dalits, backward castes and minorities on the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha unveiling the '5 CMs In 5 Yrs' formula and claimed that the people of Uttar Pradesh would teach the 'lying' BJP a lesson in the 2022 UP Assembly elections. Further, Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi could become UP's CM if he registered himself as a voter in the state.

('BJP leaders ridiculed backwards, Dalits, minorities on the formula of 5 caste CM and 20 deputy CMs in 5 years after the formation of partnership resolution front, this BJP is going to make the third CM in Uttarakhand in 4 years 3 months. In 2022, the people of UP will teach a lesson to the Bharatiya Jhooth Party': Om Prakash Rajbhar wrote on Twitter)

भागीदारी संकल्प मोर्चा की सरकार बनने पर 5साल में 5जाति का सीएम व 20 डिप्टी सीएम फार्मूले पर भाजपा नेताओं नें पिछड़ो, दलितों,अल्पसंख्यको का उपहास उड़ाया,यही भाजपा उत्तराखंड में 4 वर्ष 3 माह में तीसरा सीएम बनाने जा रही है। 2022 में यूपी की जनता भारतीय झूठ पार्टी को सबक सिखाएगी। — Om Prakash Rajbhar (@oprajbhar) July 3, 2021

Om Prakash Rajbhar proposes '5 CMs in 5 years' formula for UP

On Wednesday, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar proposed a unique power-sharing formula for Uttar Pradesh after the 2022 Assembly polls. A Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019 when they parted ways, he is currently leading the 10-party 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' which also includes Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. Asserting that the alliance would win more than 300 seats in the 403-member Assembly, he said, "there will be a new CM every year belonging to a different caste".

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Rajbhar added, "After Babasaheb Ambedkar, Om Prakash Rajbhar is the second person to resign as a Cabinet Minister. People fight elections to become an MLA, MP, or Minister, but Om Prakash Rajbhar continued to fight with the CM even in power for the rights of the poor. People have faith in me."

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though Adityanath's stature within the saffron party skyrocketed over the years becoming a star campaigner in all elections, he purportedly attracted ire for the handling of the COVID-19 situation during the second wave.