Om Prakash Rajbhar Says He May Join 'huge Opposition Alliance' For 2024 General Election

After speculations that Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) might again become an alliance partner of the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the SBSP chief has now informed that he may join the opposition alliance before the next general election. Rajbhar confirmed that he wants to bring all the anti-BJP parties together.

Speaking to ANI, the SBSP president said, "I can join...a huge alliance to be formed (in 2024). I met Mamata Ji, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Lalu Ji; visited Delhi too...Our duty is to make efforts bring everyone on one platform. Let's see if it (Opposition alliance for 2024 polls) happens."

During his party's training program, Om Prakash Rajbhar said that leaders of all opposition parties will support Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to defeat BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said that ''we will fight the Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav.'' The SBSP chief also said that the alliance formed with all the anti-BJP parties will remain the same. The alliance with Akhilesh Yadav, Sanjay Chauhan and Jayant Chaudhary will continue, he added.

On May 5, OP Rajbhar had remarked, "I didn't go (with BJP) in 2022. I went with Samajwadi Party. When Mulayam Singh Ji meets Modi Ji, Yogi Ji, there is no talk about his joining the party. When Om Prakash Rajbhar meets someone, the speculation starts. Dayashankar Singh is a Minister. Before that, he is my friend. I am the legislator of my region. I have the right to meet a Minister if I am not able to resolve problems in my region. I also have the right to meet the PM. I am the Leader of my Legislative Party."

OP Rajbhar rejects rumours of return to BJP

Last month, Rajbhar denied speculation that his party would ally with BJP once again. A Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019, Rajbhar has been a fierce critic of the state government and the Centre after parting ways with the saffron party. Moreover, he affirmed that SBSP will continue to be an ally of SP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. On being asked about a photo of him meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah doing the rounds on social media, OP Rajbhar clarified, "It is an old photo. We were together from 2016 to 2019. I have met him more than a dozen times."

Image: PTI