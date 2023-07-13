Omar Abdullah Accuses BJP Of Distorting History, Misleading People On Jammu And Kashmir

National Conference (NC) Vice President and former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, alleged on Thursday that the BJP leadership was attempting to distort the history of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, and portray a misleading image to the people.

Authors disassociating: concerns over changes in textbooks

"Look at the way entire textbooks are being changed, chapters are being deleted, and the authors of those textbooks are now disassociating themselves from them. Authors want their names to be withdrawn," he said while speaking to reporters at the party headquarters.

Questioning government's claims

Questioning the government's narrative of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah cited an example of the recent 19th All India Legal Services Authorities meeting at SKICC, where life on Gupkar road was disrupted. "For two days, this road was closed due to a conference. Nobody was even allowed to approach the venue – SKICC. More security forces were deployed on the ground for the security and safety of judges," he added. "If the situation is normal, then why was traffic halted for long when LG Sinha had to move?"

Disruption on Gupkar Road

He further informed, "Today, even traffic was halted for the empty vehicles of LG. Such is the situation. The situation can only be deemed normal when the LG can reach the airport without halting traffic along the way."

Traffic halts for VIPs

Regarding the restoration of Article 370, Omar stated, "The entire case in the Supreme Court is about the illegality and unconstitutionality of what was done on 5th August 2019, and the BJP cannot influence the decision of the Supreme Court on this matter. The recent statement by the Chief Justice of India made it clear that the government's counter affidavit will not influence the judiciary's decision."

Day-to-day hearings on Article 370 pleas

Pertinently, the Supreme Court has scheduled August 2 as the start date for day-to-day hearings of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the changes made to Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and its reorganisation into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.