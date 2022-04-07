Omar Abdullah Addresses Media Post ED Questioning; 'case 13-yr Old, Cooperated With Probe'

After being released from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, former Jammu & Kashmir CM and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah spoke to reporters on Thursday saying that the central agency had called him for questioning in a 13-year-old case. While refusing to divulge details of the case, Omar Abdullah stated that the matter was related to the J&K Bank scam, and he had cooperated with the ED's investigation.

"They (ED) didn't accuse me of anything. They called me for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation of a 12-13-yr-old case. I answered them as much as I could. I will further help them if they need me. The matter is related to the J&K Bank scam, and they called me for an ongoing investigation in a case," Omar Abdullah informed reporters.

He further added, "I won't tell which case it is, ask the ED about which case I'm being summoned. They called the media purposely to tell the world about it. But this case is 12-13 years old. I have given answers to their questions."

NC alleges 'vendetta' over Omar Abdullah's summon

Omar Abdullah's interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate came in relation to the J&K Bank scam. This scam pertains to a huge amount of funds being allegedly diverted by directors of the J&K Bank through bogus loans.

The line of questioning focused on Abdullah's links with Garware and the loans granted during his tenure as the Chief Minister which turned out to be bogus. As per sources, Abdullah was questioned after the arrest of ex-J&K Bank director Nihal Garware. Sources revealed that the former CM has been staying in Garware's house in Delhi for many years.

Incidentally, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also levelled allegations against Garware in 2012 when he was part of the Board of Directors of the J&K Bank. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on this development, former J&K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta stated that an investigation will unearth the facts of the case. Meanwhile, NC has dubbed ED's action as political vendetta.

"The central government has made a habit of misusing investigative agencies and this is another step in the same direction. No political party that puts up meaningful opposition to the BJP has been spared, whether it is the ED, CBI, NIA, NCB - all have been used for political purposes," the NC said in a statement.

Image: PTI