Omar Abdullah Advocates Social Distancing On Return, Says Taking On COVID-19 Is Primary

Politics

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah, who was released from detention after nearly 8 months, advocated social distancing during the times of COVID-19

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah, who was released from detention after nearly eight months, advocated social distancing during the times of the COVID-19 scare and urged the people to adhere to the directives issued in order to acke the menace.

Speaking to the media after his release, Omar Abdullah said that although he wanted to talk about the state of affairs in the state of Jammu and Kashmir after his release, he wanted to focus on the fight against coronavirus for the moment and urged everyone to practice social distancing.

Pointing to the people gathered to receive him, Omar Abdullah said that they were all flouting the rules by doing so and said that it was a very important fight. Omar Abdullah also urged the government to restore 3G and 4G networks in the union territory in order to allow people to tackle coronavirus effectively.  

First Published:
