Omar Abdullah Asks 'Who Will Replace Boris Johnson?' As R-day Guest, After UK PM Cancels

Reacting to United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelling his trip to India for Republic Day celebrations, former Jammu-Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah on Tuesday, wondered who will replace Johnson now. Stating it was highly unlikely that Johnson would be 'watching a parade & cultural show after locking down the UK till February', Abdullah said the development is as expected. The United Kingdom, which is experiencing a spike in cases with a new strain being discovered, is under a nation-wide lockdown till February.

Omar: 'Who will replace Boris?'

On the other hand, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has urged the Centre to cancel the Republic Day parade, terming it 'unfair to the participants'. Stating that it should have been done earlier, he said that Boris Johnson could be invited next year for the event. The British PM was scheduled to visit India as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations at the Rajpath.

Modi government needs to cancel the Republic Day Parade. It is unfair on the parade particpants. We should have done it earlier so that we could have requested PM Boris to come instead for the 2022 Republic Day. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 5, 2021

Boris Johnson cancels India visit

PM Johnson spoke to PM Modi on Tuesday morning to express his 'regret' as he would be unable to visit India. The British PM emphasized on the national lockdown announced in the UK and said that the speed at which the virus was spreading, it was important for him to remain in the UK to focus on the 'domestic response'. However, The British PM expressed that he hopes to be able to visit India in the first half of 2021 before meeting PM Modi at the G7 meet. Johnson had extended an invitation to PM Modi for the G7 Summit next year which is set to be held in the United Kingdom.

Republic Day Parade Amid Covid

The Republic Day Parade 2021 will witness major changes due to Covid-19 pandemic. The changed format finalised by the Ministry of Defence includes reduction of distance covered by the parade from 8.5 km to 3.5 Km. The parade that ends at National Stadium, will culminate at the Red Fort this year. The reduction in the distance is the outcome of the decision to maintain social distancing between the marching contingents. The number of individuals in also cut short to 96 members in place of 144 members in each contingent. The size of the contingents has been reformulated to 12×8 in place of usual 12×12 rows and columns. The spectators will also be seated according to the social distancing protocols and will be wearing masks at all times. This year the spectator strength has also been drastically cut down from 1,15,000 to 25,000

