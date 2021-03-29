Omar Abdullah Asks 'Why Mufti Not A Threat When BJP Ally?' After Ex-CM Denied Passport

Slamming J&K administration for denying a passport to ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti, her peer Omar Abdullah on Monday, has termed the whole incident a 'farce'. Questioning as to why Mufti was not a 'threat to the nation' when she was a BJP ally, he asked why was she a threat now. Mufti was denied her passport by the administration based on CID’s report citing it as ‘detrimental to the security of India'.

Omar: 'Why not a threat when she was BJP ally?'

Mehbooba mufti denied passport

Earlier in the day, the MEA had sent a letter to Mufti rejecting her application for a fresh passport citing that the J&K CID had recommended to 'not issue a passport' after completing her police verification. Mufti, an ex-CM and PDP party chief, had been kept under house arrest for over a year after the Centre revoked Article 370 from J&K. Taking to twitter, Mufti lamented, "This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since Aug 2019 that an ex-Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation".

Mehbooba Mufti's detention & release

On August 4, 2019, all mainstream political leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Sajid Lone were arrested or placed under house- arrest, communication links and internet were snapped, while the whole Valley was put under strict curfew. A day later, Parliament revoked Article 370 & Article 35 A, bifurcating the state into two Union territories - Jammu- Kashmir & Ladakh. While the Abdullahs were released after 7-8 months, Mufti was released on 13 October, 2020 after her detention under the Public Safety Act came to an end.

After her release, she said, "No one among us has been able to forget the humiliation of that day. Now, all of us have to reiterate, we will have to take back what New Delhi snatched from us illegally, undemocratically, and unconstitutionally." Later, Mufti signed the Gupkar Declaration along with NC, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and others to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K, vowing to get back Article 370. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration won 110 seats - with its constituents - NC, PDP, JKPC, CPI(M) and JKPM bagging 67, 27, 8, 5, and three seats respectively in the J&K DDC elections, but lost on several chairman posts due to infighting. Mufti has been critical of the Centre's policies - Farm Laws, GNCTD Bill, Bank privatisation etc.

