Omar Abdullah Avers 'India Doesn't Need A National Language'; Clarifies Stand On Accession

Wading into the language row on Thursday, former J&K CM and NC vice president Omar Abdullah opined that India doesn't require a national language. The controversy was triggered when Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn claimed on Twitter that Hindi is India's 'national language' in response to a comment by Kannada actor-filmmaker Kiccha Sudeep. While both actors called it a truce soon after, the row escalated after politicians across party lines in Karnataka slammed Devgn's ignorance as Hindi is only the official language of the Union government.

Addressing a media briefing, Omar Abdullah opined, "India is too diverse a country to have one national language. I think the idea of India is that it gives space to everyone. When you pick up an Indian currency note, how many languages do you find on it? The Indian currency note gives space to all the languages. Then, obviously, it is understood that we are more than just one language, one culture and one religion. I think is important to recognise and respect that. We must give space to everyone."

He elaborated, "If in Jammu and Kashmir, we don't impose language, why should anyone impose language? Let people choose. Why should there be a national language? I don't think a place like India needs a national language. We don't need a national religion."

भारत एक राष्ट्रभाषा के लिए बहुत विविध देश है। भारत का विचार यह है कि यह सभी को स्थान देता है। अगर भारतीय करेंसी नोट सभी भाषाओं को जगह देता है, तो यह समझा जाता है कि हम सिर्फ एक भाषा, संस्कृति और धर्म से बढ़कर हैं: उमर अब्दुल्ला, नेशनल कांफ्रेंस pic.twitter.com/P4F4RtlJWs — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 28, 2022

'Artificially created normalcy'

On this occasion, Abdullah also clarified his stance after suggesting that J&K might not have acceded to India had it been told that only one religion will be given more importance. He stated, "Accession was not a mistake. And I don't think India has irrevocably adopted this path. But it is a matter of concern. How can it not be? Regularly, processions are taken out outside mosques and slogans such as 'If you want to stay in India, say Jai Shri Ram' are chanted". He also argued that people are dismayed when certain influential individuals cheer the demolition of houses belonging to Muslims.

Commenting on the decision of the authorities to prohibit congregational prayers on specific days at Srinagar's Jama Masjid, the former J&K CM noted, "I think that's unfortunate. On one hand, they say that the situation is normal. If the situation is normal, why aren't Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-al-Vida congregations allowed at the Jama Masjid? That means it is an artificially created normalcy."

Reiterating that NC and PDP should come together for the elections in J&K, the NC vice-president said, "Every election is a challenge. I believe that to stop the onslaught that began on 5th August 2019, it is important to put as united a face as possible. This is my personal opinion. I said this yesterday, I am not an office-bearer of the PAGD."