Omar Abdullah Breaks Down During Sit-in Protest Against Hyderpora Encounter

The National Conference leader sat on a sit-in dharna and demanded that bodies of the civilians killed in the Srinagar encounter be returned to their families.

Kamal Joshi

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah broke down on Thursday during a protest against the Hyderpora encounter. The National Conference leader sat on a sit-in dharna and demanded that the bodies of the civilians killed in the Srinagar encounter be returned to their families.

The protest was called off after the family members of those killed informed Abdullah that the authorities have assured them to return the bodies. The NC has also demanded an impartial and time-bound probe into the encounter.

Hyderpora encounter

In an encounter between security forces and terrorists on Monday, four people were killed, including a foreign terrorist, a local terrorist and two others- whom police called were "terror associates". Their family members have denied the claim.  The office of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor tweeted that it "will ensure there is no injustice" and said that an additional district magistrate will investigate the case. 

"A magisterial inquiry by an officer of ADM rank has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter. Govt will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner.JK admin reiterates the commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians&it will ensure there is no injustice," Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's office tweeted.

Earlier, the families of two civilians killed in the encounter, who were staging a sit-in protest at the Press Enclave in Srinagar, were forcibly removed by police around midnight.  Mainstream politicians from J&K condemned the police action after the clips of the incident went viral on social media.

"Instead of handing over mortal remains of the innocent civilians, police has arrested the family members for demanding the bodies of their loved ones. Unbelievably ruthless & insensitive. The least they can do is return the mortal remains immediately," the People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Omar Abdullah called the action outrageous, and sad that this is how J&K police are fulfilling PM Narendra Modi's promise to remove "dil ki doori" and "Dilli se doori" remark made during an all-party meeting in June. 

