Omar Abdullah Condemns Twin Terror Attacks That Claimed 2 Lives In Jammu & Kashmir

After two terror attacks were witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir, killing one in Anantanag's Bijbejara and another in Srinagar's Eidgah, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice president Omar Abdullah condemned the twin attacks, extending his condolences to the kin of the deceased.

Taking to Twitter, the JKNC leader prayed for the souls of the departed and unreservedly condemned the twin attacks.

Allah marhoom ko magfirat farmaye Ameen. I unreservedly condemn these two attacks & send my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives today. https://t.co/d6ohmJQ6zx — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 22, 2021

An hour before Abdullah's tweet, his party too extended condolences and stated, "Unequivocally condemn the militant attacks on ASI Muhammad Ashraf in Bijbehara and civilian Rouf Ahmad Khan in Eidgah in which both lost their lives. Our hearts go out to their families, friends and colleagues. May Allah grant them a place in Jannat."

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu also condemned both the terror attacks. "Strongly condemn the terrorist attack killing a civilian, Rouf Ahmed Khan at Eidgah. My condolences with the bereaved family," Junaid Azim Mattu wrote on Twitter. "Also strongly condemn the terrorist attack at Bijbehara resulting in injuries to JKP ASI Muhammad Ashraf. Prayers for his quick and complete recovery," the Srinagar mayor added.

Notably, the attacks took place soon after Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti addressed a rally in complete violation of COVID-19 protocol. Speaking at the rally in Jammu, Mufti said that the Central government claims Muhammad Ali Jinnah divided India and Pakistan but "today there are many more Jinnahs who are dividing people".

2 dead in twin terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir

On Wednesday, two terror attacks took place in Jammu and Kashmir. In the first terrorists fired at a property dealer, Rouf Ahmad Khan, in Srinagar's Eidgah. Within 30 minutes of the first attack, another terror strike took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Bijbejara. An Assistant Police sub-inspector - Muhammad Ashraf - shot, and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Both the victims were later declared dead at the hospitals they were receiving treatment in, Jammu and Kashmir police confirmed. The Inter-Services Intelligence-designated The Resistance Front (TRF) has taken responsibility for both the terror attacks. TRF has come to light recently after it took responsibility for the multiple killings of civilians of minority communities in the valley.