Omar Abdullah Mocks Congress After Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Resigns

The Vice President of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Omar Abdullah, took to a micro-blogging site to mock the recent resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh and the Congress situation. Republic TV announced the possibility of Punjab CM's resignation after the political party called for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at 5 PM, wherein the Punjab CM was not invited.

Omar Abdullah doubts Congress' factionalism as Punjab CM resigns

The JKNC Vice President was quick to bring to attention that a wobbly structure inside the Congress party disables it to put up a sturdy fight against the national ruling party, BJP. Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah said, "I guess it’s too much to expect the Congress to take the fight to the BJP when its state leaders are too busy fighting amongst themselves."

CM Amarinder Singh resigns after mounting tensions in Punjab Congress

Captain Singh's resignation came to the fore amidst continual back-and-forth between himself and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Recently, Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat said that all was not well with the Congress party in the state. In August, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh relented to rebel against MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's demands after the Congress High Command appointed Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee replacing Sunil Jakhar. In a bid to balance the power equation between the CM and Sidhu, Congress appointed four Working Presidents to the state unit.

Taking to Twitter, Sunil Jakhar despised the move by the Gandhi clan, saying, "Kudos to Rahul Gandhi for adopting Alexandrian solution to this Punjabi version of Gordian knot. Surprisingly, this bold leadership decision to resolve the Punjab Congress imbroglio has not only enthralled congress workers but has sent shudders down the spines of Akalis."

Reports suggest that Captain Singh dialled Sonia Gandhi and Kamal Nath to say that he was a 'true Congressman at heart' and never hurt the party's chances in the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. He had told Sonia Gandhi that he had accepted all the political changes that happened till now on her word, but now would no longer be able to take such 'humiliation'.

Captain Amarinder Singh versus Navjot Singh Sidhu

The feud between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Singh was apparent after the two fired salvos at each other in public and on social media. This led to an open request by the cricketer-turned-politician for an intervention of the Congress High Command. To end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit, Congress president Sonia Gandhi formed a committee comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on May 28. Since then, the panel met multiple stakeholders including MLAs, ministers and the CM to ascertain their views ahead of the Punjab Legislative Assembly polls. Ignoring Captain Singh's protests, Gandhi appointed Sidhu as the PPCC President on July 18 and even after his appointment, the party has failed to calm waters in the Punjab Congress.

