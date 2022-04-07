Omar Abdullah Questioned By ED In J&K Bank Scam; National Conference Alleges Vendetta

In a big development, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the J&K Bank scam on Thursday. This scam entails a huge amount of funds being allegedly diverted by directors of the J&K Bank through bogus loans. As per sources, Abdullah was questioned after the arrest of ex-J&K Bank director Nihal Garware. Sources revealed that the former J&K CM has been staying in Garware's house in Delhi for many years.

The line of questioning focused on Abdullah's links with Garware and the loans granted during his tenure as the Chief Minister which turned out to be bogus. Incidentally, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also levelled allegations against Garware in 2012 when he was on the Board of Directors of the J&K Bank. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on this development, former J&K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta stated that an investigation will unearth the facts of the case.

BJP leader Kavinder Gupta remarked, "All these things can be ascertained only after a probe. If irregularities are there, then things will definitely come to the fore. But I also want to say that there is a question mark on everyone working in the bank because of some people's (wrongdoing). This is not true". Meanwhile, NC dubbed ED's action as political vendetta.

Here is National Conference's full statement:

"JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah was called by the ED to Delhi to appear before it today on the grounds that his attendance was necessary in connection with an investigation. Inspite of it being the holy month of Ramzan, and Delhi not being his primary place of residence, Mr. Abdullah did not seek a postponement or a change of venue and appeared as per the notice. The central government has made a habit of misusing investigative agencies and this is another step in the same direction. No political party that puts up meaningful opposition to the BJP has been spared, whether it is the ED, CBI, NIA, NCB - all have been used for political purposes.

There was a time when elections were announced by the EC but now it seems that elections are announced by the ED.

Over recent years we have seen that where ever state elections are due, agencies like the ED move in and target those parties who pose a challenge to the BJP. This summons to our Vice President is in the same vein. We have no doubt that this fishing expedition will yield no concrete results to the BJP and the people will give a ringing endorsement to the national conference as and when required.

This summons is another step in the vicious vilification campaign that started even before 5th August 2019, when constitutional position holders like the then Governor were used to make slanderous accusations against opponents of the BJP, knowing full well that there was no legal recourse available to those at the receiving end of these lies. Even though this exercise is political in nature, Mr Omar Abdullah will cooperate with investigative agencies as there is no wrongdoing on his part and he is not an accused in any matter under investigation."