Omar Abdullah Rakes Up J&K's Accession To India; Has Misgivings Over 'secular' Narrative

Former Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah lodged a strong protest over the ongoing loudspeaker debate, and row over Hijab and Halal in parts of India, alleging that 'hatred' was being spread for political gains. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the National Conference (NC) leader stated that loudspeakers and mics were being used across religious sites like temples and Gurudwaras and alleged that the row was only being created over loudspeakers in Mosques.

"A wrong atmosphere is being created for political gains, and this is not only limited to Hijab. We are being told you can't use loudspeakers in mosques, why? If other places can have loudspeakers, then why can't we? If Azaan happens 5 times a day what is wrong with that?" he asked.

"You tell us Halal meat won't be sold. Our religion says we have to eat Halal, so why are you stopping us? Are non-Muslims being forced to eat Halal? You eat whatever you want. Aren't there mics in Gurudwaras and temples? You only see our mics, our religion, and our clothing. Hate is being spread," Abdullah added.

'J&K agreed to accession when we were told that all religions will be equal'

Raking up the J&K's accession to India, Abdullah remarked that if at that time the UT was told that 'one religion would be given more importance', then the decision may have been different.

"This is not India, J&K joined. Jammu and Kashmir agreed to accession with India when we were told that all religions will be seen with equal eyes here. At that time, if it had been told that one religion would be given more importance than others here, then, maybe our decision would've been different," he asserted, adding that the NC believes in Hindu-Muslim-Sikh brotherhood and would continue to protest over attempts to divide the communities.

Loudspeaker Debate reaches UP

The loudspeaker controversy erupted in India after Raj Thackeray's May 3 ultimatum, wherein he urged the MVA government to remove loudspeakers from Mosques by the proclaimed date or listen to Hanuman Chalisa being played at a higher volume. To prevent a similar escalation in Uttar Pradesh, the administration has taken steps to remove all unauthorized loudspeakers from both temples and mosques and limit the volume of others without discrimination. A total of 6,031 loudspeakers have been removed and the volume of 29,674 loudspeakers was kept within the permissible limit.