Omar Abdullah Refrains From Condemning Yasin Malik; 'Has Right To Move Higher Court'

Despite Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik's conviction in a terror funding case, NC vice president Omar Abdullah refrained from condemning him. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Abdullah contended that Malik had the right to approach a higher court to overturn the verdict. Earlier, PDP highlighted that such convictions will not help solve the Kashmir issue. Terming the latest development as a part of a legal process, the party averred that such actions haven't worked in the past and will not work in the future.

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah remarked, "The court has the right to pronounce its decision after completing the proceedings. The person on whom the decision has been pronounced also has the right to approach the higher court to get the decision changed. The court has pronounced its decision. After this, what Yasin Malik will do or not do is his prerogative. I don't want to say anything about it."

Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

The special NIA court's judgment came on a case registered by the NIA in 2017. The central agency highlighted that Malik had formed the Joint Resistance Leadership along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in 2016 to support the cause of J&K's secession from India. It alleged that the secessionists were mobilizing from all possible sources including the Hawala network to fuel unrest and support the terrorist activities in J&K. Maintaining that Malik had played a key role in orchestrating protests, it cited his Facebook chat to show that stone-pelting incidents were a part of a well-planned conspiracy.

The NIA also pointed out that the JKLF chief had set up an elaborate mechanism across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in the name of a "freedom struggle". It mentioned that several incriminating material including protest calendars, a copy of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's letterhead and electronic items were seized from his house during a raid on February 26, 2019. According to the agency, Malik had a close association with Lashkar-e-Taiba as well which was evident from an email exchange.

Several others such as Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, his close aide Ayaz Akbar, businessman Zahoor Ahmed Watali; Peer Saifullah, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar. They have all been charged under Sections 120B, 121 and 121A of the IPC and Sections of the UAPA. The arguments on the sentencing of Malik, the only accused person who pleaded guilty to all charges, will take place on May 25.