Omar Abdullah Says Art 370 Taken Away From Jammu & Kashmir Forcibly: 'Will Bring It Back'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday vowed to bring back Article 370 which he claimed was forcibly taken away from the valley region. Addressing a crowd, the National Conference leader said he along with others will fight to gain the trust of the people, and then together knock the door of justice for the lost identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Where are those facilities that the Indian government promised after the abrogation of article 370?" Omar Abdullah asked, underlining that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir were not receiving employment opportunities, and even the general quality of living was not up to the mark with no electricity, no water facility at home. "Even healthcare is not up to the mark as the hospitals are not equipped with proper medical facilities," he added.

" The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been cheated. We don't want to give false promises and dreams to our people to cling to," Omar Abdullah concluded. In a landmark step, the Government of India on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370, along with Article 35 A.

Article 370 had ensured that the laws passed by the Indian Parliament are not automatically applicable to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, because of which the law and order situation was deteriorating with each passing day. On the other hand, Article 35A ensured that no Indian (from outside of Jammu & Kashmir) or foreign entity can own property in the state. The Central government abrogating the Articles two years ago had said that they were driving a wedge between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and those in the rest of India.

To prevent any untoward incident post abrogation of the Articles, the Central government had put prominent leaders like NCP's Omar and Farooq Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, J&K People's conference's Sajjad Gani Lone among 2,000 others in house arrest.