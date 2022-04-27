Last Updated:

Omar Abdullah Says 'need To Keep BJP And Its A And B Teams' In J&K Ahead Of Assembly Polls

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that he would suggest that the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) should contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir jointly to keep away BJP and its A and B teams.

While speaking to reporters at party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subh, Omar said  “This is my personal opinion. If someone asks me, I would suggest PAGD should go together in the polls ahead to keep BJP and its A and B teams away”. He said that though it was his personal opinion, the final decision lies with the PAGD itself.

When asked, a special school in Baramulla of North Kashmir has  asked its teachers not to wear hijab, he said, " It was wrong on the school’s part."

Omar said people of this country have the freedom to follow his or her religion. We are a secular country, which means all religions are equal. However, a  dangerous trend is emerging that can pose problems for the country.

'You have problem with our mic, clothes & prayers'

While hitting out at the BJP government, junior Abdullah said, "We are now being told not to wear hijab. We are being told not to sell/eat halal meat when our religion allows us to eat it. Are we forcing any non-Muslim to eat Halal meat? We don't tell you (non-Muslims) not to use the mic in temples or Gurudwaras. You only have an issue with our mic, our clothes, you have an issue even with our prayers. You don't like only all that we do. A kind of hatred is being spread against Muslims. We people of Jammu and Kashmir joined secular India, not the present one.  We were told every religious would be given equal space,".

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah has welcomed the Supreme Court’s announcement that petitions regarding the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution would be listed after the summer vacation.

Omar appealed to the Chief Justice of India to hold the hearings on a fast-track basis. Pertinently, on August 5 2019, the Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370  and bifurcated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

