Omar Abdullah Says 'not Expected From Friends' On DMK Leader's 'Go To Kashmir' Threat

'Can go to Kashmir' statement of DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, who is at loggerheads with the party-led state government, did not go down well with former Chief Minister of J&K Omar Abdullah.

On Twitter, sharing a news report, the National Conference leader said that it is 'not a threat we expect from our friends in DMK'.

While addressing a public gathering, Krishnamoorthy made the remark for governor Ravi. "If you (Ravi) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," he remarked.

Prasanna Ramasamy, Deputy Secretary to the Governor had filed a complaint against Krishnamoorthy with Chennai City Police Commissioner, on the basis of which, the police said that they would be registering an FIR against the DMK leader under IPC sections 499 (Defamation) and 500 (Punishment for defamation).

Against the backdrop of the legal action taken against Krishnamoorthy, DMK temporarily suspended him for violating party activities. He was removed from all responsibilities with immediate effect after he went all guns blazing at the Governor.

Governor Vs Government in Tamil Nadu

The statement was made by Krishnamoorthy in the context of the massive showdown in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Often accused of promoting the Sangh ideology, the Governor in the first session of the Assembly, skipped references to Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar, father of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar, former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers K Kamaraj and CN Annadurai, as well as the “Dravidian model” of governance, while reading out the speech prepared by the state government.

After Governor Ravi did so, CM Stalin moved a resolution asking the Speaker to take on record only the original speech. Once the resolution was adopted, Ravi walked out of the Assembly, as Stalin sat there. A video of the incident went viral on social media.