National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday, November 29, attacked the Central government for passing the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 in both houses without any discussions. On the first day of the Winter Session, the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed within minutes of its introduction in both houses amid ruckus.

Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and wrote, "Passed without discussion; repealed without discussion. A new model of democracy for a new India".

Earlier on November 19, when PM Modi had announced that the Centre will officially withdraw the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament, Omar Abdullah responded to the decision with a tweet that read, "PM Modi had announced that the Centre will officially withdraw the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament".

Soon after the Centre announced the decision to repeal the three agrarian laws, Omar Abdullah claimed that the move was aimed at UP polls and not out of 'goodness of govt's heart'.Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "This government only responds to cold hard numbers - bypoll setback = fuel price reduction. Poor internal polls numbers for Western UP & Punjab = #Farmlawsrepealed"

Opposition MPs demand a discussion on Farm Law Repeal Bill

Speaking on the passing of the Farm Law Repeal Bill, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Centre said that the income of the farmers would be doubled. The government should tell what was the stand of the BJP when the farmers started this movement and today when the BJP has withdrawn the law, how did it become in the favor of the farmers?". While (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan mentioned that the bill was passed in absolute chaos and further felt that a special Parliament protection bill should now be passed.

The upper house witnessed the Opposition cause ruckus demanding discussion over the farm laws repeal bill that has now been passed. Attacking the government over the same, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Opposition welcomes the repeal decision but demands talk over the year-long protest that took place

PM Modi on Farm Law Repeal Bill 2021

Addressing the media ahead of the Winter Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that his government was "ready to answer all questions" and stressed the importance of maintaining decorum.

