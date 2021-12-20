As 45% of Jammu-Kashmir reels under power cut, ex-CM Omar Abdullah on Sunday, termed it a failure of the J&K govt on civil administration. Noting that the Army had been called in to help with the power crisis in Jammu, Abdullah said that there was total breakdown of governance by J&K govt. 20,000 power sector employees are currently on strike opposing the merger of Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited (JKPTC) into the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCI).

Abdullah: 'Total breakdown on governance'

The army has been called to operate the power infrastructure in Jammu division of J&K. There no bigger admission of failure for a civilian administration than to call upon the army, it means a total breakdown of governance has been accepted by the J&K government. pic.twitter.com/xEVPqF1adN — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 19, 2021

Protests called by power sector employees

Since Friday, the JKPTC employees have been on strike seeking fulfillment of their various demands, with the principal demand being shelving of the JKPTC-PGCI joint venture. Talks between J&K admin and the union has failed after the protestors presented a four-point formula to the government - non-fulfilment of the recommendations of the unbundling report, failure to create positions as mandated by the committee at gazetted and non-gazetted levels, regularisation of daily wagers and all power development department engineers. J&K admin and Centre have been adamant that 'Power sector reforms are inevitable' as protestors refuse to call off the indefinite strike.

Jammu divisional commissioner said, "There have been rounds of talks at various levels with the Power Development Dept (PDD) employees on indefinite strike. Power sector reforms are inevitable, as the Centre has directed us to ensure the same. Funds & grants coming into the power sector will be linked with certain verifiable objective criteria & achievable parameters. Certain policy-related & service-related issues cannot be decided on the spot, it requires some time-frame & a joint working group. The goal is to ensure a 24 by 7 quality power supply."

Both Congress and PDP have slammed the administration for privatising power sector. J&K Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also expressed serious concerns stating, "J&K are facing prolonged power blackouts and lingering of essential repair works amid harsh winters". PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti too claimed that 'govt wants to sell electricity to private' to hike power bills.