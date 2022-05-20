Omar Abdullah Slams 'Kashmir Files' For Terror Attacks, Maintains Silence On Yasin Malik

Amid raging debates over the crackdown on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday refrained to speak about the terror attacks. Maintaining silence on terror attacks and conviction of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik in the terror funding case, Omar Abdullah blamed the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ for the increased terror activities in the valley. Starting a stir by shifting the blame of terrorism to the film, Abdullah said that the “situation is getting worst with each passing day” in J&K.

Only days after NC chief Farooq Abdullah slammed The Kashmir Files for instigating violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah has now come out and attacked the film. Maintaining silence on Yasin’s conviction in the terror funding case, Abdullah said that militancy was back in the valley. “Nobody feels secure in Kashmir,” he said.

“Target killings are on the rise. Militancy is back. The situation is getting worst with each passing day. Targeted killings continue post abrogation of article 370. How can the centre say that attacks have decreased,” Abdullah asked. The NC leader further went on to attack The Kashmir Files and said that the situation in the UT was worsened by the film. “This Kashmir files film has not done anything good. This has only worsened the situation,” he said.

“Flights and tourism are not normal. Normalcy is when Kashmiri pandits don’t leave the city. They called PAGD leaders for their help. We went to the Lieutenant Governor to keep their points. There is no normalcy here,” the NC leader further said dismissing the Centre’s claims of peace in J&K. Earlier on Monday, former CM and NC chief Farooq Abdullah had met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and demanded a ban on The Kashmir Files claiming that it demonstrated hatred.

Kavinder Gupta slams Omar Abdullah over comments

Reacting to Omar Abdullah’s comments, former J&K DY CM and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta told Republic that Farooq Abdullah and his son were wrong for blaming the film. “The Kashmir Files brought out the truth. The film actually did not show the things that happened to its full extent. The ongoing targeted killings are part of an attempt to spread fear in Kashmir. The security forces have killed more than 500 militants in the past 1.5 to 2 years. But the terrorists are making such attacks to show their presence,” the BJP leader told Republic.

“The killing of militants will not stop. The Home Minister had also stated the same. Peace will be brought back in the region,” Gupta added. Meanwhile, Kashmiri Pandit and activist Lalit Ambardar said that the Abdullahs were in denial of Hindu genocide in Kashmir. “Denial is the hallmark of Kashmiri Islamists. They deny the Kashmiri Hindu genocide and they have specialised in it. Omar Abdullah is repeating his father’s statement,” he said.

He further questioned how Farooq Abdullah had let killings happen when he was serving as the CM. “He himself, like a coward, had fled on the night of 19 January, 1990 and left Kashmiri Hindus at the mercy of those AK-47 wielding jihadists,” Ambardar said slamming the comments. He further said that the Abdullahs were repeating denial of genocide.

Omar Abdullah slams BJP over Gyanvapi row

Meanwhile, commenting on the ongoing loudspeaker row in Jammu, Abdullah said that the religious sentiments in the region were being hurt. “Everyone is using loudspeakers. This hurts the sentiments of all religions. They should follow a middle path. Azan is a must for Muslims. I have taken the tour of Jammu, every religion here is using loudspeakers,” he said.

Speaking on the Gyanvapi mosque survey row, the NC leader said that a stir was being created by the BJP-led Central government to divert attention from other issues. “After the Ayodhya judgement, BJP said they will focus on other things. But I think they have got another topic now. They will keep finding ways to divert attention,” Abdullah said while accusing the ruling government of the controversy.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD