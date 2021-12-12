Omar Abdullah Slams Khattar's 'no Public Namaz' Order: 'J&K Didn't Merge With This India'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hit out at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's 'no Namaz in public spaces' diktat, alleging that a particular religion was being targeted through the restrictions. Reacting to the order, the National Conference leader remarked that this was not the India that Jammu and Kashmir had merged with after independence.

"It would have been fine if this restriction was on every religion but policy of pick & choose shows a particular religion is on target. J&K didn't merge with this India," Omar Abdullah remarked.

Amid tensions between communities in Gurugram, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on December 10, stressed on the need to reach an 'amicable solution' between Hindu and Muslim groups. Addressing a press briefing, Khattar stated that people should either pray at home or in the designated religious places. He also acknowledged that there was a need to make some of the Waqf lands - which have been encroached upon - available for the community and promised that the BJP government would not let clashes ensue between the groups.

"We have told the police that we have to resolve this matter. We have no problem if someone offers namaz prayers at their own place. Religious places are meant for people to offer prayers. Such a programme should not be conducted in the open. The act of offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated. We have to find an amicable solution," he said.

#WATCH | I've told Police to resolve this issue... There is no problem in people offering namaz or puja at the designated places...But the act of offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated...Issue to be resolved amicably: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (10.12) pic.twitter.com/7I2kmHG63i — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Tensions in Gurugram

The Haryana CM's statement, which has been surrounded by controversy, came after the Gurugram administration withdrew permission given to Muslims to offer namaz at eight out of 37 designated sites due to the objections raised by local people. The order led to tensions in the area where permissions were withdrawn, with fringe groups occupying one such site and holding their own meeting there.

The locations which have been mentioned in the order include Bengali Basti in Sector 49, V Block of DLF Phase-3, Surat Nagar Phase-1, outskirts of Kherki Majra village, outskirts of Daulatalab village near Dwarka Expressway, near Ramgarh village in Sector 68, near DLF Square Tower and from Rampur village to Nakhrola Road. To handle the matter, Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg has constituted a committee to identify the list of spots where Friday namaz can be offered.