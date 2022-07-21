After Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) decided to abstain from voting in the Vice-Presidential elections, Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice president Omar Abdullah on July 21 slammed the opposition due to its lack of unity and parties only focussing on their interests. He further stated that he realised this lack of unity when his party did not receive any support in 2019, during the Abrogation of Article 370.

Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Opposition unity is a bit of a chimera. Ultimately political parties will do what’s in their own interest & that’s as it should be. J&K saw this when we were left high & dry by “friends” in 2019. It’s time for JKNC to do what suits the party rather than waste time chasing ghosts."

TMC To Abstain From Vice-President Elections

The TMC has decided to abstain from voting in the Vice-Presidential elections suggesting a fallout within the Opposition parties. The Mamata-led party is reportedly unhappy as 'joint Opposition' candidate Margaret Alva was chosen for the August 6 polls without consulting the Trinamool Congress, PTI reported. Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is the NDA's pick for the VP polls.

"Supporting an NDA (VP) candidate doesn't even arise and the way the Opposition candidate was decided, without proper consultation and deliberation with a party that has 35 MPs in both the Houses, we have unanimously decided to abstain from the voting process," TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said in a press conference.

"We disagree with the process of announcing the Opposition candidate without keeping TMC in the loop. We were neither consulted nor was anything discussed with us. So we can't support the Opposition nominee," he added.