Omar Abdullah Targets Centre Over Killing Of Rahul Bhat; Questions Article 370 Abrogation

As a closed-door meeting of the Gupkar alliance is presently underway, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, while addressing a public rally, tried politicising the recent targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir, citing the abrogation of Article 370, on Saturday. Presently on a visit to the outskirts of the Hilly region, Omar reiterated the words of the Central government in 2019, that the abrogation of the Article would bring about peace and prosperity in the Hilly region, and asked, "what happened to the promises?"

"The situation is before you to see...They are getting into the houses and killing your brethren...Yesterday, one of our brothers (Reyaz Ahmed Thakor) was killed inside his very home, why? Because he was wearing the uniform of police...Is this the security, is this the peace promised? Just 24 hours before that, one of our brothers (Rahul Bhat) who came back to Kashmir to work as part of the PM's scheme...He was living with his family in Budgam, was posted in Chadoora, they entered the Tehsil office and shot him point-blank, killed him...Where is the security, the peace?", Abdullah said.

'Where is the sense of security?'

Omar Abdullah asked the crowd where was the sense of security promised. Addressing the public, the NC Vice President once again recalled, what he referred to as the tall promises of the Central government, and said, "They had told us, that once Article 370 is abrogated, the sense of fear will go, but it has increased...They said that the sole reason for the separatist ideology was Article 370, once its abrogated, it will diminish. But let me tell you, it is been 2.5 years, and still, there are a few people who do not want to be a part of India. There are youths who are taking the wrong path despite knowing that they will be killed in 6-8 months."

The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on 5 August 2019. Article 370 conferred Special Status on Jammu and Kashmir and ensured that the laws passed by the Indian Parliament are not automatically applicable to the hilly region.

Meanwhile, since October 2021, targeted killings have increased in the valley. Recently, Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot in his Tehsil office by two terrorists on May 12, after which he was admitted to the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries. The very next day, a constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was shot by terrorists in Pulwama. The constable was rushed to Army's 92 base hospital in the city but could not be saved.