Omar Abdullah Under ED Scanner; BJP Accuses J&K Parties Of Misusing Bank Funds

Shortly after the National Conference (NC) issued a statement on its vice president Omar Abdullah being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to Jammu & Kashmir Bank scam case, National Conference deputy chief spokesman, Gagan Bhagat refused to provide any answers or clarification in public. He said the party will go to the court and then give their answers.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the NC Deputy Chief spokesman on being questioned regarding Omar Abdullah's interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate, he continue denying to respond on the issue. "We will go to the court and say whatever we have in the court as we believe in the law and justice. Look what has been happening with Aakar Patel and thus we will answer to the honourable court", he said.

While the National Conference has been defending its stance on the ongoing investigations with the former Chief Minister, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) have launched a direct attack on the National Conference and other political parties of Jammu & Kashmir accusing them of being involved in misusing the Jammu and Kashmir banks for their personal gains.

BJP accuses J&K political parties of misusing bank funds

Concerning the same, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Dr Nirmal Singh also spoke to Republic and launched a direct attack on the previous government in Jammu and Kashmir for misusing the funds of the bank for their personal purposes.

"Not just Omar Abdullah, all the other parties which have ruled in Jammu and Kashmir since 1947 have used the funds from the banks for their personal purposes", he said. Singh also alleged that all the J&K banks actually belong to the Jammu and Kashmir leaders and the members of the banks as well work according to the government.

"Banks and people over there have been working at the behest of the ruling governments including the National Conference (NC), Poeples Democratic Party (PDP), Congress, and others", he added.

On the other hand, former J&K deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta while speaking on the ED interrogation said that investigation will reveal all the relevant facts of the case.

Earlier in the day, NC vice president Omar Abdullah was interrogated by the ED in connection to the J&K Bank scam. The case entails to a huge amount of money being allegedly diverted by the directors of the J&K Bank through 'bogus' loans. He was reportedly arrested after the arrest of the bank's former director, Nihal Garware.

