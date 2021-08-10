Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday condemned the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife by terrorists. Omar Abdullah, who has raised his voice against such terrorist attacks earlier as well, stated that the deceased joined a "long list of mainstream politicians killed for their political beliefs''. The victims reeled under the brutal attack by terrorists in Kashmir's Anantnag district yesterday.

In his tweet, the JKNC Vice President prayed for 'Jannat' to the 'departed' souls.

I unequivocally condemn the assassination of Ghulam Rasool Dar & his wife. They join a long list of mainstream politicians killed for their political beliefs. My condolences to his family & colleagues. May Allah grant the departed place in Jannat. https://t.co/vvN3rwpb0R — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 9, 2021

BJP sarpanch & wife killed in terror attack

BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo became the victim of a terror attack in Anantnag district on Monday after terrorists opened fire on the couple. The duo was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. Dar was a resident of Khulgam's Redwani village. He was living in a rented accommodation in Anantnag. Meanwhile, the police and security forces have cordoned off the area.

#UPDATE | Gulam Rasool Dar, Kulgam BJP Kisan Morcha president, and his wife died in an attack by terrorists in Anantnag: Jammu & Kashmir BJP leader Altaf Thakur



(Visuals from the spot, deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/1bV80iKFKb — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

Extending his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack. He called the attack an "act of cowardice" and said perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice soon. This development also comes a day after Sinha said that there will be no mercy on terrorists and their sympathisers as he hinted at rooting out terrorism from the valley.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah speaking against terrorist attacks

Earlier, Abdullah had "unreservedly condemned" the attack on former Special Police Officer (SPO), Fayaz Ahmad, and his wife. In a tweet, he described the unfortunate incident as "cowardly" and prayed for the well being of the late officer's loved ones. The SPO and his wife were shot dead at their home in Hariparigam village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Prior to that, the Kashmiri political leader had raised his voice against the killing of BJP councillor Rakesh Pandita by unidentified terrorists. Pandita was shot by three unidentified terrorists in Pulwama's Tral area earlier in June.Condoling the demise of the BJP councillor, the JKNC Vice President had said: "Rakesh Pandita joined a long list of mainstream politicians targeted and assassinated in Kashmir because of their association with electoral politics."



(With inputs from ANI)