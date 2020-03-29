The Debate
The Debate
Amid Lockdown Crisis, Omar Abdullah Urges J&K Govt To 'intervene' And 'strike A Balance'

Politics

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged the administration to intervene and strike a balance between necessary lockdown and vital needs

Omar

Expressing distress over the situation in the valley, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged the administration to intervene and  find a balance between necessary lockdown and the vital needs of the people. This statement of Abdullah comes after speculations of people struggling to access essential supplies like vegetables, milk and medicines came forth.

Furthermore, five new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of Coronavirus cases in the union territory to 38.

Taking to Twitter, the former Chief Minister expressed concern over peoples inability to access essential supplies, asserting the need for urgent intervention. 

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir has been closed down completely after Kashmir reported its first death due to Coronavirus on Thursday creating panic across the Union Territory. The busiest J&K National Highway was deserted and only a few vehicles carrying essential goods were seen running smoothly after the Centre suspended collection of tolls on all the highways. 

READ: FULL Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi addresses India on Coronavirus situation & nationwide lockdown

'Flatten The Curve', urges Omar Abdullah

Earlier on Saturday, Omar Abdullah urged everyone to follow the guidelines by maintaining social distancing and staying at home. Taking to Twitter, Abdullah asserted the need to 'flatten the curve' and further requested people to disclose their travel history and contact the authorities.

READ: BJP's Tajinder Bagga responds to Tej Pratap Yadav's appeal for workers; earns gratitude

Testing rate over 10%

However, in the backdrop of the rapidly rising positive cases in the Union Territory, Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam has appealed to people to stay calm and not panic. The Chief Secretary said the testing rate in the territory is over 10% of those under surveillance which is higher than states like Kerala. He said medical capacities, response mechanism and other parameters are being quietly ramped up.

Hoping that J&K would overcome the crisis, Subrahmanyam complimented the frontline health workers, field administration and volunteers who are resolutely fighting on the ground to defeat the pandemic.

READ: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi apologises for Coronavirus lockdown hardship; asserts it's essential

READ: Jammu & Kashmir: Five more test positive for COVID-19, total toll rises to 38

