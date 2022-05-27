Omar Abdullah Visits Murdered Amreen Bhat's House; Slams Centre But Silent On Terrorists

Days after Amreen Bhat was shot dead in Chadoora, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah paid the TV artist's family a visit on Friday. Speaking to reporters after expressing his condolence to the family on Bhat's unfortunate demise, the NC leader attacked the Central government for the continuous killing of innocents in the valley. He underlined that there was a need for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre to bring an end to the prevailing bloodshed. None of his umbrage appears directed against terrorists.

Abdullah, highlighting that the Centre keeps saying that everything was normal in the valley, said, "What is normal, nothing is normal. A woman (referring to Bhat) is called out of her house and shot with bullets. With her, a small kid is also shot. A similar incident was witnessed just two days back when an off-duty constable was shot. The series of targeted killings is not ending."

'Did not the tourists come before?'

When confronted with the increasing tourist influx in J&K, the National Conference leader said, "Were not the tourists coming before this? Before 1996, tourists started coming. In 1995, right before the elections, I still remember the Raja-Rani Tours started getting groups of tourists to the valley...From then, till now, every year, more or less tourists came. When I was in power, did the tourists not come in 2012, did they not come in 2013?"

"Don't compare tourism with normalcy...Normalcy will be when we walk out of the house, and roam in the valley without any fear," the former Jammu & Kashmir CM further said.

Amreen Bhat killed in J&K

Amreen Bhat, a TV artist and social media sensation, was killed inside her home in Hishroo village of Chadoora area of Budgam by some unidentified terrorists on Wednesday. At around 7:55 PM, terrorists came to their residence and asked Bhat's nephew to call her. When she came out, they fired multiple bullets at Bhat, and in between, her nephew also got injured.

Two days after the incident, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who had murdered TV artist Amreen Bhatt, were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora in the wee hours of Friday. They have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik.