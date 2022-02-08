Omar Abdullah Wades Into Hijab Row, Says 'hatred For Muslims Mainstreamed In India'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah waded into the Hijab controversy on Tuesday claiming that hatred for Muslims has been "completely mainstreamed and normalised" in India. Taking to Twitter, the National Conference (NC) leader claimed that India was no longer a nation that celebrated its diversity, but instead wanted to punish and exclude people for it. Omar Abdullah's remark came in response to a viral video where a girl wearing a hijab, is allegedly heckled by a group of students at PES college.

Over the last few weeks, the hijab row spread to other parts of Karnataka and escalated into a major controversy with political parties wading in. The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. In January, a few students of the Udupi College were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a hijab. As a result, several students started demonstrating outside the classroom along with members of the Islamic Organisation of India.

In the last few days, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chikkaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

Section 144 imposed in parts of Karnataka

As the hijab controversy continues to linger in Karnataka, student protests have started intensifying, extending across several districts of the state, prompting colleges to declare holidays due to violent outbursts. On Tuesday, several students were seen protesting in front of the Government Pre-University College in Rabakavi Banahatti in Bagalkote district. Similarly, protests were witnessed in MGM College in Karnataka's Udupi district. In wake of the violent protests, Section 144 has also been imposed in the Shivamogga area while additional forces have been deployed for evading any kind of further violent activities.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has begun the hearing for the Karnataka hijab controversy. "We will go by reasoning and follow the law and what the Constitution says. We will not get driven by emotions or passion," the bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit noted.