'Omar Abdullah's Statement Logic Less, Wrong To Blame J&K People': Ex-Dy CM Kavinder Gupta

Slamming Omar Abdullah over his statement, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta on Sunday called it 'logic less'. Accusing the Abdullah family of selling such notions, Kavinder Gupta asserted that they won't let people come to mainstream Kashmir.

Calling it an allegation on Kashmir, the former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM added, "It is wrong to blame the people of Kashmir instead of Pakistan."

Omar Abdullah gives clean chit to Pakistan, says 'terrorists are all from Kashmir'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has triggered a controversy with his statement in which he said that terrorists in Kashmir haven’t come from outside but are youth of Kashmir. While addressing a Public Rally at Doda, Omar said,” From Kupwara to tunnel, the areas that were made free from terrorism, terrorist activities have started again in these areas. These militants haven’t come from outside, they are youth of Kashmir who for resentment and many reasons picked up guns."

He further added that among three killed in Srinagar, one of them picked a gun in 2019 but we were told that no one will become a terrorist post-August 05, 2019; it is happening. “We were told that sense of separatism will end, have you seen it ending? After Hyderpora Encounter, last Friday, separatists gave band call and all shops were closed in Srinagar”, he said.

Omar also added that in the areas we made terrorism free, there is a gun presence there again. “When I was CM, Sajad Kichloo was MoS Home, we removed bunkers from Srinagar; we felt that situation is good; were started to think that Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) be removed that there is no sign of militancy but now no corner of Srinagar, no one feels safe,” he added.

Image: PTI/Republicworld