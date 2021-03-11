Omar, Farooq Abdullah Condemn 'assault' On Mamata; 'campaign Shouldn't Plunge To Violence'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah on Thursday condemned the alleged attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during her Nandigram campaign, which led to her hospitalisation. Stating that the fight in poll campaigns should not descend into physical violence, Omar hoped that the incident would be investigated by the Election Commission.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, 66, was allegedly attacked by a "few unknown persons" while she was returning after performing puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram. She was rushed to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, after suffering 'severe bone injuries' in her left ankle, foot, and right shoulder in the chaos.

The TMC chief's condition is now "stable" and doctors are planning to conduct a series of medical tests, including a CT scan, to assess the degree of her injury, sources at the facility said on Thursday. "A temporary plaster was done on her left ankle and she will undergo several blood tests this morning," they added.

Following that, Mamata released a video from hospital where she said, "I have injuries on my chest, ankle, shoulder and neck. I appeal to everyone to not do anything due to which people will have to suffer. The doctors are taking care and I will be able to return to work within 2-3 days as I don't want to spoil my scheduled meeting. Even if I will have to move around in a wheelchair, I will not let my meeting be hampered with this."

Blame game over Nandigram incident

TMC has accused the BJP of being involved in the incident leading to Banerjee's hospitalisation. The two parties that have locked horns in the run-up for Assembly elections arrived at the Election Commission to lodge complaints about the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee.

While the TMC has claimed that it was a "deep-rooted conspiracy" by the rival party to take the CM's life, the BJP has denied the allegations and urged the EC to conduct a thorough investigation in the matter.

TMC has postponed the party manifesto launch that was to take place on Thursday, in wake of the alleged attack on the Chief Minister. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases—March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29—with results to be announced on May 2.