Omar Not To Contest Assembly Polls If J-K's Statehood Not Restored: Farooq Abdullah

Omar Abdullah will not contest the assembly polls if the statehood is not restored to Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday.

“He (Omar Abdullah) has already said that he will not contest elections till statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir,” Farooq Abdullah told reporters in Budgam district.

He was responding to a question about speculation that Omar Abdullah would not contest the assembly elections.

Asked about the appointment of constituency incharges by National Conference on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha member said it was necessary that party workers become active.

“It was important that we appoint constituency incharges who will go among the people and look at their problems so that same can be addressed,” he added.

Farooq Abdullah dismissed suggestions that the constituency incharges named by National Conference would get the party mandate for assembly elections.

“People are making up a lot of things. If we start to respond to each and everything, how can we function then? No one is the MLA candidate. We will have talks about coalitions and also about PAGD,” he said.

The former chief minister said the elections in Jammu and Kashmir were still some time away.

“There is time in conduct of the elections. What combinations emerge will be seen at that time only,” he said.

