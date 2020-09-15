Omar Recalls Kejriwal's Stance On 370; Asks 'what'll AAP Do?' As Centre Proposes GNCTD Act

With the beginning of the Monsoon session of the Parliament on September 14, the Central government is all set to pass a number of bills. Among them, one that has come to the limelight is the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill, 2020 (GNCTD). As per the description, the bill calls for amendment of GNCTD Act 1991 "to bring ease in implementation of certain provisions of the Act." While no further details of the Act have been currently provided by the Centre, it is scheduled for discussion and passage in this session.

Commenting to development, former CM of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah targeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that Kejriwal sided with the BJP government during the abrogation of Article 370, and then asked, what will AAP do now? Omar Abdullah said in a tweet: "When they came for us on Aug 5, 2019, AAP happily supported the BJP in the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha. Let’s see AAP support this piece of legislation now!"

Omar Abdullah was referring to the Reorganisation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir Act 2019, which the Central government passed on August 5 last year. The act bifurcated the then state of J&K and formed the Union Territory of Ladakh consisting of Kargil and Leh districts. It also formed the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It also placed UT of J&K under the L-G and UT of Ladakh under the Centre's direct rule. Arvind Kejriwal had then supported the Modi government and hoped that 'this will bring peace and development in the state.'

About the GNCTD 2020 Bill

Among the 47 items that are scheduled to be passed in the 18 sittings of the Monsoon Session, the Central government is likely to introduce and is considering passing the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2020, as per PIB. While no other details about the Bill have been provided, reports state that it will grant sweeping powers to the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi over the Government of Delhi.

